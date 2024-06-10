Sheets Hits His First Big League Grand Slam Home Run

A major league baseball player with close local ties hit is first grand slam home run Saturday night for the Chicago White Sox. Right fielder Gavin Sheets, whose mother is Sharon Lusby daughter of Gene and JoAnne Lusby and the nephew of Mark and Brooke Lusby of Lusby’s Appliances Lusby of Pocomoke City came up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning and hit the first pitch deep into the right field stands scoring 4 RBIs and sending the White Sox to a 5-1 lead. Sheets finished the game with two more hits.

Sheets has spent a lot of time at his grandparents home over the years and often talks to school and church groups during his off season visits.

The home run measured 399 ft. The White Sox ended up defeating Boston by a final score of 6-1

Gavin’s father Larry Sheets played several seasons for the Orioles and Detroit.