Seven Broadwater players named All-Metro, Papillo and Wright named Metro Coaches of Year

Broadwater Academy celebrated a standout spring sports season as both the Vikings baseball and softball teams earned multiple postseason Metro Conference honors, including Coach of the Year awards in both programs.

For the Vikings baseball team, junior Eli Destro and senior Cohen Kellam were named to the 2026 All-Metro Conference Baseball Team, while Zack Papillo was selected as the Metro Conference Baseball Coach of the Year.

Destro led Broadwater offensively with a .500 batting average, .875 slugging percentage, and 31 runs scored. He also recorded 28 hits, nine doubles, three triples, two home runs, and 21 stolen bases while posting a 3.72 ERA on the mound.

Kellam finished the season batting .467 with 28 hits, 21 RBIs, seven doubles, and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage defensively.

Papillo led the Vikings to a 10-9 season with a 5-5 Metro record. The Vikings will travel to Southampton Academy for the opening round of the 2026 VISAA State Baseball Tournament this afternoon at 4:30.

The Vikings softball team also earned major recognition across the conference. Adrianna Holloway, Kacey Ford, Carly Clayton, Miranda Smith, and Neiley Guinan were all named to the 2026 All-Metro Conference Softball Team, while head coach Dale Wright was named Metro Conference Softball Coach of the Year.

Holloway capped off a dominant senior season by earning Co-Conference Player of the Year honors. She batted .593 with a remarkable 1.315 slugging percentage, six home runs, 11 doubles, five triples, 35 RBIs, and 41 runs scored. Holloway also posted a .992 fielding percentage behind the plate.

Ford turned in another outstanding senior campaign, batting .586 with 34 hits, 34 RBIs, eight doubles, and a .621 on-base percentage.

Clayton excelled both at the plate and in the circle, batting .388 while recording a 2.04 ERA as the team’s top pitcher.

Smith contributed 18 RBIs during her freshman season, while Guinan added 28 runs scored and four stolen bases for the Lady Vikings.

Wright led the Vikings to a dominant 14-3 season, including a 5-1 Metro Conference Record. They begin the 2026 VISAA State Girls Softball Tournament this afternoon as a 4 seed and will host 5 seed Southampton Academy.