Sellard, Thomas and Taylor win ESYCC Rockfish Tournament

December 22, 2023
 |
Local Sports
esycc rockfish tournament

By Bill Sterling

Winners in the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club Rockfish Tournament included, from left, Sam Sellard, Brandon Thomas and Troy Taylor. Thomas won first place overall for largest fish with a 12.4 lb. rockfish, fishing with Capt. Brian Pruitt on the CHawk. Taylor won for the first place largest stringer that totaled 27.9 lbs. on his boat,Team Addict 27. Sellard won the second day largest fish with a 11.8 lbs. rockfish on his boat, Team Mako. Sellard also had the second day largest stringer totaling 17.3 lbs.

