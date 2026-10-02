Sayers & Byrd win ESYCC Club Championship

October 2, 2026
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Local Sports
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Pictured left to right: Margie Byrd, Gavin Sayers, Tom Watkins and Kaiden Stokes. 

By Bill Sterling

Gavin Sayers and Margie Byrd won the men’s and women’s club championships at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club in stroke play held over two days recently.

Sayers shot an 83 and 81 for a 164 total to best Clay Wardius’ 167 total for his first club championship. Dustin Aigner was third with a tournament-best 77 on the first day but a 92 on the second day.

Byrd had an 87 and an 85 for a 172 total with Barbara Murphy finishing second with a 186 total. It was her seventh women’s club championship overall.

Tom Watkins repeated as the senior champion with an 86 and a 79 for a 165 total with Mark Malbon finishing second with a 168 total and Mark Waldron third with a 171 total.

Kaiden Stokes was the junior champion golfer with an 84 in one-day play, topping his Nandua teammate Alex Bundick, who had a 92.

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October 2, 2026, 5:20 am
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