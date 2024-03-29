Sailing camps return this summer at ESYCC

Lindsey Kaufmann is looking forward to helping youth learn the joys of sailing this summer when she serves as the head sailing instructor at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club. She’s no stranger at the club, where she has taken sailing classes and also served as a lifeguard and assistant sailing coach in the past six years.

Kaufmann, 20, grew up in Delaware spending lots of time outside and on the water – camping, kayaking and quite a bit of sailing. In addition to sailing camps at ESY&CC, she attended camps in Florida and New Jersey. “What sparked my passion for sailing was attending sailing camps and being able to connect with others my age while having fun on the water.” said Kaufmann.

Her parents, Dr. Michael and Christine Kaufmann, have spent the last six summers on the Eastern Shore, introducing Lindsey to the ESY&CC. Her sailing prowess grew to the point she chose to attend Old Dominion University for its sailing program and has now helped the sailing team to a top 10 finish in the nation during her two years there.

Kaufmann competes for both the Women’s and Open regatta’s, Fleet and Team racing for ODU, but also serves on the board for the Intercollegiate College Sailing Association. “I am the representative of the Mid Atlantic for inclusivity, diversity and equity, fostering a diverse and inclusive sailing community where members are respected and supported,” said Kaufmann. “It means a lot to me to be given that responsibility, and I am honored to serve on the board.”

Lindsey Kaufmann

Majoring in business finance, Kaufmann says she is looking for a career in the boating industry. “I want to stay connected to sailing or boating in my career choice. I am very passionate about sailing.”

Lindsey says she hopes to bring that passion to campers at sailing camps at ESY&CC this summer. Half-day and full-day camps are scheduled from June 13 to Aug. 10 for beginners to advanced students. Campers must be able to swim 50 yards and tread water for one minute.

The camps are open to members and non-members. Register online at www.esycc.com/summercamps or obtain forms at the ESY&CC office or pro shop. For more information, call the office at 757-787-1525.

“Sailing is a niche sport and few have the opportunity to learn and develop this skill. Whether wanting to leisurely sail on the weekends or pursue racing, I plan to emphasize how accessible and fun sailing is to the youth community with the help of ESYCC, through sailing camps, lessons and starting a Junior Sailing Club,” said Kaufmann.

Kaufmann is a certified US Sailing instructor, has a boating and safety license, along with Lifeguard certifications from the Red Cross and Ellis Association. In addition to ESY&CC, she has served as a lifeguard at the YMCA in Wilmington. Del. and Onley.

“Between my studies and sailing competitively on weekends I’m very busy, but I realize how much I am looking forward to teaching sailing at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club this summer,” said Kaufmann.