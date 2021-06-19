Kris Hebert plans on making the sailing camps at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club this summer fun while teaching basic and advanced skills in sailing. Half-day and full-day camps start Monday, June 21 and continue through the end of July.

Hebert attended Florida State University and was a skipper on the women’s team when it placed ninth and 10th nationally. She remained in the Tallahassee, Fla. area and helped to revitalize the sailing education program at the Apalachee Bay Yacht Club.

A U.S. certified sailing instructor, she taught sailing to youth and adults in Florida before relocating to the Eastern Shore, where her parents have a summer home. This will be her third year as an instructor at the ESY&CC camps.

Hebert says her camps will involve games and races that will teach skills as well as bring fun to the week.

Half-day sailing camps will be held June 21-25 and July 12-16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (can be added to Junior Sports Camp), and July 26-30 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $200 for members and $250 for non-members.

Full-day sailing camps will be held July 19-23 and Aug. 2-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $375 for members (social level and up) and $450 for associate members and non-members.

Register online at www.esycc.com/summercamps or obtain forms at the ESY&CC office or pro shop.

There are also a Eco-Warrior Camp, sports camps, golf school, hydro-drone camps and paddle boarding camps this summer at the club.

For more information on any of these camps, call the office at 787-1525 or email contact@esycc.com.