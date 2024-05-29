Regional Semi-Final Tournament update

By Luke Brankley

Girls Soccer

The Nandua Lady Warriors soccer team traveled to play King William in the 2A regional soccer tournament on Tuesday afternoon The Lady Warriors won the match by a score of 2 to 1 in overtime. The Lady Warriors advance to the regional finals which will be played at Poquoson on Thursday at 6pm. The win also qualifies the team for the state tournament which starts on Tuesday next week.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets soccer team hosted West Point in the 1A regional soccer tournament on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Yellow Jackets lost the match by a score of 2 to 1. The Lady Yellow Jackets team ends their season with a record of 10-8.

Boys Soccer

The Arcadia Firebirds soccer team traveled to play Randolph Henry in the 2A regional soccer tournament on Tuesday afternoon. The Firebirds won the match by a score of 4 to 3. The Firebirds advance to the regional finals which will be played at Bruton on Thursday at 6pm. The win qualifies the team for the state tournament which starts on Tuesday next week.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets soccer team hosted Middlesex in the 2A regional soccer tournament on Tuesday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets won the match by a score of 8 to 2. The Yellow Jackets advance to the regional finals which will be played at Northampton on Thursday at 6 pm. The win qualified the team for the state tournament which starts on Tuesday next week.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted Poquoson on Tuesday afternoon in the 2A regional baseball tournament. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 4 to 3. Aiden McIntryre got the start and lost on the mound. McIntyre pitched 5 innings giving up 4 runs, 1 earned, on 4 hits while striking out 5 batters. Offensively, the Warriors had 5 hits in the game. Makai Dorn, Aiden McIntyre, Kaden Adamos, Hayden Williams, and Reco Kellam each had hits in the game. The Warriors finish the season with a 17-3 record.

Softball