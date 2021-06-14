Several of the Eastern Shore’s spring sports teams made the Regional Playoffs which begin this afternoon.

BASEBALL

Quarterfinals (6/14):

#1 Poquoson will host #8 Arcadia 5pm

#2 Nandua will host #7 Amelia* 3pm

*Broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR and on Facebook Live

SOFTBALL

Quarterfinals (6/14):

#1 Randolph-Henry will host #8 Nandua 5pm

#4 King William will host #5 Arcadia 4:30pm

Division 1

#4 Lancaster hosts Northampton 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Quarterfinals (6/14):

#1 Windsor will host #8 Arcadia 6pm

#4 Nandua will host #5 King William at 4:30 PM

Division 1

#3 Northampton hosts #6 Essex at 6pm

BOYS SOCCER

Quarterfinals (6/14):

#1 Nandua will host #8 Windsor at 6:30lm

#4 Nottoway will host #5 Arcadia 5pm

Division 1

#4 Northampton host #5 Mathews 7pm