Regional playoff updates

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted Central Lunenburg on Wednesday in the Quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament. The Warriors won the game by a score of 14 to 3. Aiden McIntyre got the start on the mound and the win. McIntyre pitched 5 innings giving up 3 runs, 1 earned, on 4 hits while striking out 8 batters. The Warriors had 10 hits in the game. Aiden McIntyre went 2-3 with a two run homerun and a grand slam. Isaac Stodghill went 2-3 with a double and 1 rbi. RJ Guy had a double and 2 rbi’s. The Warriors advance to the semi finals and will play at home against Poquoson on Tuesday at 4pm

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team fell to Poquoson 15-1 on Wednesday in the Quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament. Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and lost. The Firebirds had 3 hits in the game. Nathan Barnes went 1-3 with a solo homerun. Aiden Fuller and Dylan Chesser added a hit each. The Firebirds finished 11-6 on the season.

The Chinocoteague Ponies baseball team fell on the road against Lancaster on Wednesday in the Quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament 4 to 1. Alex Barley got the start on the mound and the loss. The Ponies had 5 hits in the game. Marcello Rosanova went 3-3 in the game. John Holloway and Alex Barley each had a hit in the game. The Ponies finished 6-10 on the season.

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team hosted Mathews on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the 1A regional tournament. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 9 to 0. Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win. McComb pitched a 7 innings perfect game while striking out 17 batters. The Lady Ponies had 9 hits in the game. McComb went 4-4 with a triple and 3 rbi’s. Lily Matthews went 2-3 with a rbi. Kayla McPherson went 2-2 with 2 rbi’s. The Lady Ponies will advance to the semi-finals of the 1A tournament and will host Rappahannock on Tuesday.

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team traveled to play Randolph-Henry on Wednesday and fell 4-0 in the Quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament. Reghan Hintz got the start and the loss. The Lady Warriors were hitless in the game and finished the season 8-7.