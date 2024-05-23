Regional playoff updates

May 23, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Image

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted Central Lunenburg on Wednesday in the Quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament.  The Warriors won the game by a score of 14 to 3.  Aiden McIntyre got the start on the mound and the win.  McIntyre pitched 5 innings giving up 3 runs, 1 earned, on 4 hits while striking out 8 batters.  The Warriors had 10 hits in the game.  Aiden McIntyre went 2-3 with a two run homerun and a grand slam.  Isaac Stodghill went 2-3 with a double and 1 rbi.  RJ Guy had a double and 2 rbi’s.  The Warriors advance to the semi finals and will play at home against Poquoson on Tuesday at 4pm

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team fell to Poquoson 15-1 on Wednesday in the Quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament. Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and lost.  The Firebirds had 3 hits in the game.  Nathan Barnes went 1-3 with a solo homerun.  Aiden Fuller and Dylan Chesser added a hit each.  The Firebirds finished 11-6 on the season.

The Chinocoteague Ponies baseball team fell on the road against Lancaster on Wednesday in the Quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament 4 to 1.  Alex Barley got the start on the mound and the loss.  The Ponies had 5 hits in the game.  Marcello Rosanova went 3-3 in the game.  John Holloway and Alex Barley each had a hit in the game.  The Ponies finished 6-10 on the season.

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team hosted Mathews on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the 1A regional tournament.  The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 9 to 0.  Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win.  McComb pitched a 7 innings perfect game while striking out 17 batters.  The Lady Ponies had 9 hits in the game.  McComb went 4-4 with a triple and 3 rbi’s.  Lily Matthews went 2-3 with a rbi.  Kayla McPherson went 2-2 with 2 rbi’s.  The Lady Ponies will advance to the semi-finals of the 1A tournament and will host Rappahannock on Tuesday.

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team traveled to play Randolph-Henry on Wednesday and fell 4-0 in the Quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament. Reghan Hintz got the start and the loss.  The Lady Warriors were hitless in the game and finished the season 8-7.

Boys Soccer 

The Arcadia boys soccer team traveled to Southampton on Wednesday in the Quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament.  The Firebirds won the match by a score of 5 to 4.  The Firebirds advance to the semi-finals on Tuesday and travel to play the winner of Central Lunenburg/Randolph Henry match.

The Nandua boys soccer team hosted Poquoson on Wednesday in the Quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament.  The Warriors lost the match by a score of 3 to 2 in overtime.  The Warriors finish the season 10-4-1.

Tonight’s Schedule 

Girls Soccer 

Matthews at Northampton 4:30pm

Boys Soccer 

King & Queen at Northampton 6pm

