Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies played West Point on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the 1A regional tournament. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 13 to 0. The Lady Ponies scored 3 runs in the 1st inning, 4 runs in the 2nd, 4 runs in the 3rd, and 2 runs in the 4th.

The Lady Ponies had 12 hits in the game. Sara Godwin and Lilly Matthews had 3 hits in the game. Matthews had 2 doubles and 1 homerun in the game. Maddie Farrell had 2 hits in the game. Alex McComb, Allie Bell, Marley Katsetos, and Caitlyn McPherson each had a hit in the game.

Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win. She pitched 7 innings giving up 0 runs with 2 hits and 0 runs in the game.

The Lady Ponies will host the Essex Trojans on Tuesday in the 1A regional tournament.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds defeated Windsor on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament. The Lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 4 to 0. The Firebirds scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning and then 1 run in the bottom of the 5th.

The Lady Firebirds had 10 hits in the game and were led by Hannah Parks, Bella Williams and Jayda Tull who had 2 hits each at the plate. Tull had 2 doubles. Logan Stapleton, Megan Montross, Sydney Jester, and Haley Justis each had a hit in the game.

Jester got the start on the mound and the win. She pitched 7 innings giving up 0 runs on 3 hits while striking out 11 batters. The Lady Firebirds move on to play at Poquoson on Tuesday in the semi-finals of the 2A Tournament

The Nandua Lady Warriors fell at King William on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament 2 to 1. The Lady Warriors scored 1 run in the 2nd inning and the Lady Cavaliers scored 1 run in the bottom of the 3rd inning and then 1 run in the bottom of the 7th inning.

The Lady Warriors had 3 hits in the game. Mia LeCates went 2-2 in the game with a double. Reghan Hintz had a hit in the game.

Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and the loss. She gave up 2 runs on 6 hits while striking out 10 batters in the game. The loss ended the Lady Warriors season.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds defeated Nottoway on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the 2A regional tournament 6 to 3. The Firebirds scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd, 1 run in the bottom of the 4th and 1 run in the bottom of the 5th.

The Firebirds had 7 hits in the game. They were led by Brian White who went 3-4 at the plate and Carson Lucy who went 2-4 at the plate. Lucy at a double in the game for one of his hits. Nathan Barnes and Tyler Padgett each had a hit in the game.

Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the win. He pitched 5 innings giving up 3 runs on 4 hits while striking out 7 batters. Dalton Barnes pitched the final 2 innings and gave up 0 runs on 2 hits while striking out 1 batter.

The Firebirds will play at Poquoson on Tuesday in the semi-finals of the 2A regional tournament.

The Chincoteague Ponies lost to Middlesex 13 to 1. The Ponies could only score 1 run in the top of the 5th inning.

The Ponies only had 1 hit in the game from Alex Barley, who went 1-2 with the rbi.

Tyler Binder got the start on the mound and could only pitch 1 1/3 of an inning in the loss.

Boys Soccer

2A Soccer

Arcadia 7 Randolph Henry 0

Nandua 7 Nottoway 0

Arcadia will host Nandua on Tuesday to play in the semi-finals of the 2A regional tournament.

1A Soccer

Northampton 11 Mathews 0

Northampton will travel to West Point on Tuesday to play in the semi-finals of the 2A regional tournament.

Girls Soccer

Nandua 0 Poquoson 4