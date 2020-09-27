Virginia Tech scored on five of its eight first-half possessions, and Quincy Patterson II accounted for three touchdowns off the bench to carry the No. 20 Hokies to a 45-24 victory over NC State in an ACC game at Lane Stadium on Saturday night.

Despite playing without 23 players and four coaches because of coronavirus issues and injuries – including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker – the Hokies got off to a quick start in a season opener delayed by two weeks because of two COVID-related postponements. Tech took advantage of an NC State defense missing three starters out with injuries, jumping out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never looking back.

The Hokies scored on their first three possessions, getting a 46-yard field goal from Brian Johnson and touchdown runs of 37 yards from Khalil Herbert and 8 yards from Raheem Blackshear .

In the second quarter, Patterson came on in relief of starter Braxton Burmeister , who injured his right (throwing) hand while being sacked with 11 minutes left in the first half. Patterson threw touchdown passes on the Hokies’ final two drives of the half – a 15-yard strike to Tayvion Robinson and a 16-yard score to James Mitchell – and the Hokies took a 31-10 lead at halftime. He also scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Burmeister returned to the game in the second half, and both he and Patterson combined to played well at the position. Patterson completed 4 of 6 for 75 yards and the two scores, while Burmeister completed 7 of 11 for 106 yards.

Herbert paced the Hokies’ efficient ground game, rushing for 104 yards on just six carries. Tech finished with 495 total yards – 314 on the ground.

Tech’s defense played a tremendous game as well, holding NC State to just 386 yards and registering six sacks. Devin Leary threw for 165 yards and a score to lead the Wolfpack (1-1, 1-1).

