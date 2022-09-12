Grant Wells threw for 140 yards and a touchdown to lift Virginia Tech to a 27-10 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

The Hokies (1-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a strong performance from their defense, holding the Eagles (0-2, 0-1 ACC) to 155 yards and sacking BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec six times.

The win marked the first for first-year Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry , a former Hokie graduate assistant in the mid-1990s.

“It’s awesome,” Pry said. “It just feels good to be 1-0. I’m just so happy for the players, for the staff, for the fans. You saw it. Students were there an hour before kickoff. The place was packed despite the weather. This was a good win for the entire program.”

Virginia Tech cornerback Armani Chatman intercepted Jurkovec on the second play of the game to set up Jalen Holston’s 1-yard run that gave the Hokies a lead they would not relinquish.

BC cut Virginia Tech’s lead to 17-10 in the third quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jurkovec to Jaden Williams, but the Hokies immediately answered, scoring on a 2-yard pass from Wells to Kaleb Smith for a two-touchdown advantage.

Jurkovec finished with 135 yards passing to lead BC.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech will play at home Saturday against Wofford at 11 a.m. ET. Pre-game coverage begins on 103.3 FM WESR at 9:30 AM.

