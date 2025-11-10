Ponies win Daniel Moore Bowl in overtime thriller

By Luke Brankley

The Chincoteague Ponies came away with an exciting 32–26 overtime victory on Saturday in the Division II Daniel Moore Bowl in Petersburg.

George Katsetos had a standout performance, scoring three total touchdowns, two receiving and one rushing, while also grabbing an interception on defense to earn Player of the Game honors. Quarterbacks Austin Adams and J’darius Davis each threw a touchdown pass to Katsetos.

Camaury Davis added a rushing touchdown, and Garrett Daisey sealed the win with a clutch rushing score in overtime to give Chincoteague the lead. The defense came up big on the final possession, with Makoa Busquets deflecting a pass on fourth down to secure the victory.