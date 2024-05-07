Ponies sweep Wicomico

May 7, 2024
The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team hosted Wicomico on Monday afternoon.  The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 21 to 3.  Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win.  McComb pitched 3 innings giving up 0 runs on 0 hits while striking out 9 batters.  K McPherson pitched 2 innings in relief and gave up 3 runs, 0 earned, on 3 hits while striking out 4 batters.  Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 19 hits in the game.  Alex McComb went 3-3 with a homerun, Lily Mathews went 3-4 with a homerun, and Sara Godwin went 2-5 with a homerun.  The Lady Ponies improve to 12-2 on the season and will return to action again Tuesday as they host Nandua.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team also defeated Wicomico at home on Monday afternoon, winning 6 to 2.  Izid Tountas got the start on the mound and the win.  He pitched 3 innings giving up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 3 batters.  Lucas Easton pitched 3 innings in relief and gave up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 4 batters.  Marcello Rosanova pitched the final inning striking out 3 batters.  Offensively, the Ponies had 3 hits in the game.  Rosanova went 3-4 at the plate with 2 doubles.  The Ponies improve to 4-9 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they host Nandua.

