Ponies sweep Wicomico

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team hosted Wicomico on Monday afternoon. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 21 to 3. Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win. McComb pitched 3 innings giving up 0 runs on 0 hits while striking out 9 batters. K McPherson pitched 2 innings in relief and gave up 3 runs, 0 earned, on 3 hits while striking out 4 batters. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 19 hits in the game. Alex McComb went 3-3 with a homerun, Lily Mathews went 3-4 with a homerun, and Sara Godwin went 2-5 with a homerun. The Lady Ponies improve to 12-2 on the season and will return to action again Tuesday as they host Nandua.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team also defeated Wicomico at home on Monday afternoon, winning 6 to 2. Izid Tountas got the start on the mound and the win. He pitched 3 innings giving up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 3 batters. Lucas Easton pitched 3 innings in relief and gave up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 4 batters. Marcello Rosanova pitched the final inning striking out 3 batters. Offensively, the Ponies had 3 hits in the game. Rosanova went 3-4 at the plate with 2 doubles. The Ponies improve to 4-9 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they host Nandua.