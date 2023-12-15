Ponies sweep Holly Grove, Nandua girls top Broadwater

December 15, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Image

Boys Basketball
The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to play Holly Grove on Wednesday night.   The Ponies won the game by a score of 84 to 44.   The Ponies improve to 3-2 on the season and will play at Wicomico on Monday.

Girls Basketball
The Chincoteague Lady Ponies also defeated Holly Grove on Wednesday night 29 to 11.  The Lady Ponies improve to 3-2 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they travel to Wicomico.

The Nandua Lady Warriors topped the Broadwater Lady Vikings on Thursday night 51 to 37.  The Lady Warriors improve to 2-3 on the season and the Lady Vikings fall to 4-2 on the season.

.

