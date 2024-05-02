Ponies split with Holly Grove

May 2, 2024
By Luke Brankley
Softball
The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team traveled to play Holly Grove Christian on Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 12 to 0. Alex McComb got the start and the win on the mound. SHe pitched 3 innings, giving up no runs on 1 hit while striking out 8 batters. Kate McPherson pitched in relief for the final 3 innings. McPherson gave up no runs on 2 hits while striking out 4 batters. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 10 hits in the game. Sara Godwin went 3-5 with 2 rbi’s. Lily Matthews went 2-4 with a double and 4 rbi’s. Kloe Voytek went 2-4 with 1 rbi. The Lady Ponies improve to 10-2 on the season and will return to action on Thursday as they travel to Arcadia.
Baseball
The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team fell 6-4 to Holly Grove Christian on Wednesday afternoon. Lucas Easton got the start and the loss on the mound. He pitched 4 innings giving up 4 runs, 2 earned, on 7 hits while striking out 5 batters. Marcello Rosanova pitched in relief. He gave up 2 runs, 1 earned, on 2 hits while striking out 4 batters. Offensively, the Ponies had 4 hits in the game. Izid Tountas, Jarrett Patton, John Holloway, and Kent Reed each had a hit in the game. The Ponies fall to 3-8 on the season and will return to action again on Thursday as they travel to Arcadia.