The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team hosted the Lady Yellow Jackets and defeated the Yellow Jackets 13-3.

The Lady Ponies got on the scoreboard first as they scored 4 runs in the 1st inning and then 3 runs in the 2nd inning to make it 7-0. The Yellow Jackets scored 2 runs in the 4th inning and the Ponies responded with 4 runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 11 to 2. The Yellow Jackets would score 1 run in the top of the 5th inning, but the Ponies would score 2 in the bottom of the inning to end the game in mercy rule with a final score of 13-3.

The Ponies were led by Emma Jackson who went 3-3 on the game with a home run and 2 doubles with 4 rbi’s. Allie Bell went 2-3 with a double and 4 RBIs. Sara Godwin went 2-4 with a double and scored 3 runs. Alex McComb, Lily Mathews, and Maddy Farrell each had a hit.

Alex McComb pitched all 5 innings and got the win for the Ponies. She gave up 3 runs on 8 hits with 6 strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Charlotte Henderson with 2 hits. Jada Crockett, Mallory Hook, Mollie Travis, Jillian Spence, and Peyton Sayers each had a hit in the game. Sayers had 2 rbi’s in the game.

Travis took the loss for the Yellow Jackets. She pitched 3 innings giving up 7 runs on 7 hits and struck out 5 batters. Jillian Spence came in and pitched 1 and 1/3 of an inning giving up 6 runs on 4 hits while walking 2 and striking out 1.

The Ponies moved to 4-1 on the season and the Yellow Jackets moved to 1-5 on the season.

.

.