Softball
The Chincoteague Lady Ponies hosted the Broadwater Lady Vikings on Wednesday. The Lady Ponies won in a close game by a score of 3 to 2. The Lady Ponies had 8 hits in the game and the Lady Vikings had 4 hits.
Alex McComb got the start on the mound for the Lady Ponies and pitched a complete game. McComb pitched all 7 innings and gave up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 12 batters. Ramsey Revelle started on the mound for the Lady Vikings, pitching 6 innings and giving up 3 runs on 8 hits with 9 strike outs.
Offensively, McComb led the Ponies in hitting while going 2-3 with a double. Sara Godwin and Allie Bell each went 2-3 at the plate. Lilly Mathews went 1-3 with 2 rbi’s.
The Lady Vikings were led by Tatum Watson at the plate. She went 2-3 with a triple and 1 rbi. Chloe Hall went 1-3 with a double and Taylor Leland went 1-3.
The Lady Ponies improved to 7-0 on the season and will be in action again on Monday at Snow Hill.
The Lady Vikings fall to 6-4 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Nandua.
The Nandua Lady Warriors lost to Stephen Decatur on Wednesday 7 to 4.
The Lady Warriors had 10 hits in the game. They were led by Reagan Justice who went 3-3 at the plate with 2 doubles. Mia LeCates went 2-3 with a double, Kathleen McAulliffe went 2-3 at the plate, and Kylie Killmon-Ford went 1-3 with a double and 3 rbi’s.
Reaghan Hintz started on the mound and got the loss. She pitched 6 innings giving up 7 runs on 12 hits while striking out 3 batters.
The Lady Warriors fall to 2-4 on the season and will be in action again Thursday as they host Broadwater.
Baseball
The Broadwater Vikings baseball team defeated Chincoteague on Wednesday 10 to 8.
The Vikings had 9 hits in the game and the Ponies had 8 hits.
Offensively, the Vikings were led by Kolby Evans, Derek Boyle, and Rufus Abbott each had 2 hits apiece. Boyle also added 2 rbi’s. The Ponies were led by John Holloway who went 3-4 at the plate and Marcella Rosanova who went 1-3 with 3 rbi’s and a double. Alex Barley also had 2 hits in the game.
Quinn Ames got the start on the mound and pitched 6 innings. He gave up 3 runs on 3 hits while striking out 10 batters. Marcella Rosanova got the loss, pitching 6 innings. He gave up 6 runs on 7 hits while striking out 9 batters.
The Vikings improve to 2-7 on the season and will be in action on Thursday at Nandua.
The Ponies fall to 4-4 on the season and will be in action again on Monday at Snow Hill.
The Nandua Warriors baseball team lost to Stephen Decatur on Wednesday. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 25 to 0.
Offensively the Warriors were led by Martin Savage and Austin Wert who each had hits.
Tyler Clark got the start on the mound and lost for the Warriors.
The Warriors fall to 3-5 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host Broadwater.