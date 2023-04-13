Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies hosted the Broadwater Lady Vikings on Wednesday. The Lady Ponies won in a close game by a score of 3 to 2. The Lady Ponies had 8 hits in the game and the Lady Vikings had 4 hits.

Alex McComb got the start on the mound for the Lady Ponies and pitched a complete game. McComb pitched all 7 innings and gave up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 12 batters. Ramsey Revelle started on the mound for the Lady Vikings, pitching 6 innings and giving up 3 runs on 8 hits with 9 strike outs.

Offensively, McComb led the Ponies in hitting while going 2-3 with a double. Sara Godwin and Allie Bell each went 2-3 at the plate. Lilly Mathews went 1-3 with 2 rbi’s.

The Lady Vikings were led by Tatum Watson at the plate. She went 2-3 with a triple and 1 rbi. Chloe Hall went 1-3 with a double and Taylor Leland went 1-3.

The Lady Ponies improved to 7-0 on the season and will be in action again on Monday at Snow Hill.

The Lady Vikings fall to 6-4 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Nandua.