Ponies baseball tops Northampton

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team traveled to play the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Thursday afternoon. The Ponies won the game by a score of 9 to 3.

Izid Tountas got the start and the win for the Ponies. Tountas pitched 6 innings giving up 3 runs, 0 earned, on 1 hit while striking out 10 batters. Landon Easton pitched the final inning striking out 2 batters. Offensively, the Ponies had 12 hits in the game. Izid Tountas went 3-4 with a double, John Holloway went 3-4 with a double. Alex Barley went 2-4 with a double. The Ponies improve to 5-10 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they play the Northampton Yellow Jackets.

Brayden Downing got the start and the loss. Downing gave up 5 runs on 8 hits while striking out 4 batters. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had 1 hit in the game from Tanner Feltes. The Yellow Jackets fall to 2-10 on the season and will return to action again on Monday as they play Middlesex.