Region 1A Tournament

The #2 seed Chincoteague Ponies advance to the semi-finals of the region 1A volleyball tournament. The Ponies defeated the Middlesex Chargers by a score of 3-0. The Ponies will host the Lancaster Red Devils on Thursday night at 6pm. If the Ponies win the semi-finals match, they would qualify for the state tournament.

The #6 seed Northampton Yellow Jackets fall on the road to the #3 seed Lancaster Red Devils. The Yellow Jackets lost 3-2. The loss ended the Yellow Jackets season.

Region 2A Tournament The #10 seed Nandua Warriors traveled to Poquoson last night to take on the Islanders. The Warriors fell on the road by a score of 3-0. The loss ended the Warriors season.

