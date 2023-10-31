Pickleball fundraiser held in memory of Leilani Brown

On Saturday October 28th Chincoteague Island Pickleball players held their first annual Picklepalooza, a charity fundraiser in memory of Leilani Brown, an avid pickleball enthusiast, who passed away suddenly on Sep 11, 2023. Forty two players competed in a fun round robin style tournament utilizing all 7 Chincoteague Island courts, with players split between the indoor and outdoor courts. A pot luck cook out was held afterwards enjoyed by players and spectators alike. The group raised $3,500 through donations and a raffle. The proceeds were split evenly between Manna Cafe on Chincoteague and Dos Santos in Onley.

The event organizers, Kathy Michaelian, Andy Hiller and Kim Haig, would like to thank the following businesses who donated prizes for the raffle: Tri-Meta Massage, Channel Bass Inn, Black Narrows Brewery, Mallards Restaurant, Team Engage Pickleball, and those individuals who contributed a fabulous basket of cheer, T-shirts, art work, gift certificates and travel mugs. In addition, a special thanks to Patty McMahon for taking photos. Lastly, thanks to all the competitors and everyone that donated for making this such a successful event. Chincoteague Island Pickleball, a community that cares.

Thanks for taking this into consideration. Leilani was one of the four Chincoteague players that competed in the National Senior Games in July.