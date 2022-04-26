In today’s update from the 31st Annual Captain Zedd’s Flounder Tournament out of Wachapreague, Paul Elois lost the lead after Rick Hess of Pennsylvania brought in a 5 pound 13 ounce Flounder, Elois moves to second with his 5 pound 9 ounce flound. Bob Ford is in 3rd with a 5 pound 6 ounce and James Joseph in 4th with a 5 pound 2 oz flounder.

In the Lady’s Division, Bonnie Crouse is in first with a 4 pounder.

John Barr is in the top spot for the local division with a 4 pound 15 ounce flounder and Asher Hines is winning the Youth Category with a 4 pound 8 ounce fish.

The tournament will end Sunday, May 1 and has a top cash prize of $5,000.

