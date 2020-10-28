Officers of the Onancock Rotary Club and the Pungoteague Ruritan Club show the check representing the proceeds of the 2020 Bayside Poker Run held in late September. Over $5,000 will be distributed to 10 non-profit organizations on the Eastern Shore providing a variety of services and for local scholarships to students needing financial help to continue their education. Over $3,000 in prizes were awarded to the 29 entrants and crews navigating their way along three creeks on the Chesapeake Bay. This year’s event was sponsored by the Onancock Rotary Club with the assistance of the Pungoteague Ruritan Club, who had conducted the event for the previous 13 years. Going forward, the clubs will co-sponsor the Bayside Poker Run. Pictured from left are Paul Custis and Bill Sterling of the Pungoteague Ruritan Club and Courtney Nottingham, Anrdre Elliott and John T. Williams of the Onancock Rotary Club.