Pictured: Northampton Tennis Coach Mike Varricchio, Pervis and Assistant Coach Michael Purvis.

Northampton Senior Ava Purvis came in second in the Region 1A singles tournament Thursday night, falling in the only singles match she lost all season to Rappahannock, 6-0, 6-4.

Purvis finished her season with a 6-1 overall singles record and 1-1 in the post season.

