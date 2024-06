The Northampton Yellow Jackets Senior Thomas Dix was named the Region 1 Soccer Player of the Year. Dix scored 11 goals in 12 games this season as a Midfielder in his junior season. He also added six assists.

Sebastian Mayorga, Henry Mayorga, Adrian Rosales Reyes and Jose Palacio also were named to the 1st All-Region Team. The Yellow Jackets’ Timothy McCaskill and Fernando Panuco were named to the 2nd team.

