Northampton Yellow Jackets win 2nd straight ES District Football Title

In a game heard live on 103.3 FM WESR, Northampton defeated Nandua 62–48 Friday night at Hamilton Field in Eastville to win Eastern Shore District Championship for the second consecutive year. The rivalry matchup was a barn burner with more than 100 combined points and multiple momentum swings.

Nandua struck first with a 61-yard touchdown run by Nazir Blake, but Northampton responded immediately. After recovering a Warrior fumble deep in their own territory, the Yellow Jackets drove 91 yards and took a 14–6 lead late in the first quarter. Northampton added another score early in the second, capitalizing on a tipped interception by Matthew Malolley to go ahead 21–6.

Nandua stayed in reach behind the rushing trio of Blake, Joel Sneed, and Eli Parker. Parker ripped off a 49-yard touchdown out of a wildcat set, and Sneed added a 4-yard score before halftime. Still, Northampton continued to counter. Quarterback Lucas Kindt connected with senior Jeremiah White on a 66-yard touchdown reception, pushing the Jackets to a 35–18 halftime lead. White finished the night with four total touchdowns, two rushing, one receiving, and a second-half 53-yard burst that helped seal the win.

The Warriors opened the second half with defensive pressure, including a takeaway by Parker, but were unable to capitalize before Northampton extended its lead to 42–18 on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Kindt to Brian James. Nandua answered with Sneed’s second touchdown of the night and a two-point conversion by Blake to cut the deficit to 42–26.

The final quarter turned into a trading of long scoring plays. Blake broke free for touchdown runs of 57 and 75 yards, and Parker added a 65-yard score as Nandua attempted to rally. Northampton responded each time, highlighted by a 30-yard touchdown run from fullback Jerry Sturgis and White’s final long run with just under six minutes remaining.

Jeremiah White was named the Bojangles Player of the Game by Kenny & Duane Walker.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets finish the regular season at 9–1 and head into the Regional Playoffs as the #2 seed.