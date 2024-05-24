Northampton Yellow Jackets Soccer advice in Regional Tournaments

By Luke Brankley

Girls Soccer

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets soccer team hosted Mathews in the Quarter Finals of the 1A soccer tournament. The Lady Yellow Jackets won the match 2 to 0. Edith Palacio and Lizeth Panuco each scored a goal. The Lady Yellow Jackets will now host West Point on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.

Boys Soccer

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys soccer team hosted King & Queen in the quarterfinals of the 1A soccer tournament. The Yellow Jackets won the match 11 to 0. The Yellow Jackets will now host Middlesex on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.

