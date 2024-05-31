Northampton Yellow Jackets repeat as Regional Soccer Champs in overtime thriller

May 31, 2024
 |
Local Sports
2024 Northampton Yellow Jackets Soccer

By Luke Brankley

Boys Soccer 

The Northampton Yellow Jackets soccer team hosted West Point in the 1A regional soccer championship on Thursday afternoon.  The Yellow Jackets repeated as regional champs and won the match by a score of 3 to 2 in overtime. The Yellow Jackets two goals in regulation were scored by Senior Luke Jones. Martin Montalvo was able to score the game clincher in extra time.

The Yellow Jackets advance to the state tournament and will host the loser of Rappahannock County or Altavista on Tuesday in the state quarter-finals.

The Arcadia Firebirds soccer team traveled to Bruton to play in the 2A regional soccer championship on Thursday afternoon.  The Firebirds lost the match by a score of 7 to 0.  The Firebirds still advance to the state tournament and will start the quarter-final round on Tuesday on the road.  The team will play the winner of Clarke County or Madison County.

Girls Soccer

The Nandua Lady Warriors soccer team traveled to Poquoson to play in the 2A regional soccer championship on Thursday afternoon.  The Lady Warriors lost the match by a score of 2 to 0.  The Lady Warriors still advance to the state tournament and will start the quarter-final round on Tuesday on the road.  The team will play the winner of Clarke County or Central Woodstock.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

May 31, 2024, 5:37 am
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
66°F
11 mph
Apparent: 66°F
Pressure: 1019 mb
Humidity: 65%
Winds: 11 mph N
Windgusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:43 am
Sunset: 8:18 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Beach Music Show WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber