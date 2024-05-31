Northampton Yellow Jackets repeat as Regional Soccer Champs in overtime thriller

By Luke Brankley

Boys Soccer

The Northampton Yellow Jackets soccer team hosted West Point in the 1A regional soccer championship on Thursday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets repeated as regional champs and won the match by a score of 3 to 2 in overtime. The Yellow Jackets two goals in regulation were scored by Senior Luke Jones. Martin Montalvo was able to score the game clincher in extra time.

The Yellow Jackets advance to the state tournament and will host the loser of Rappahannock County or Altavista on Tuesday in the state quarter-finals.

The Arcadia Firebirds soccer team traveled to Bruton to play in the 2A regional soccer championship on Thursday afternoon. The Firebirds lost the match by a score of 7 to 0. The Firebirds still advance to the state tournament and will start the quarter-final round on Tuesday on the road. The team will play the winner of Clarke County or Madison County.

Girls Soccer

The Nandua Lady Warriors soccer team traveled to Poquoson to play in the 2A regional soccer championship on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Warriors lost the match by a score of 2 to 0. The Lady Warriors still advance to the state tournament and will start the quarter-final round on Tuesday on the road. The team will play the winner of Clarke County or Central Woodstock.