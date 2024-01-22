Northampton Wrestling places 12th out of 34 at weekend tournament

The Northampton Yellow Jackets Wrestling Team took home 12th out of a field of 34 at this past weekend’s Lafayette Ram Rumble in Williamsburg.

The two day tournament featured powerhouse teams competing including First Colonial, New Kent, Peninsula Catholic, and Kings Fork.

Northampton’s Gibson Hubbard(pictured above) took the highest place of the day for the Yellow Jackets, finishing in second place in the 215 pound weight category. Reegan McGee finished 6th in the 126 weight class and Andrew Daggins took 4th in the 144 pound class.

