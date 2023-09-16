Northampton tops Windsor

September 16, 2023
Elijah Hope

The Northampton Yellow Jackets rode a balanced run attack Friday night to their first victory of the season over the Windsor Dukes, 41-22. The Yellow Jackets were lead by Tanner Feltes, who had 15 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Hope added 91 yards and a touchdown and Jeremiah White rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Brock Leland also added a pair of scores on both his completed catches for the evening, one to Tywone Sebastian and one to Jeremiah White.

The Yellow Jackets return to action Thursday evening at 6 as they host the West Point Pointers which will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR.

The Chincoteague Ponies defeated Massanutten Military Academy 40-0. They’ll be in action again Friday night, traveling to Greenbrier Christian.

Today, the Broadwater Vikings travel to Richmond Christian.

