In district football action heard on 103.3 FM WESR Monday night, the Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated the Nandua Warriors 48-12 on Hamilton Field in Eastville.

The Yellow Jackets now improve to 7-2 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 2-6.

The Yellow Jackets will travel to Arcadia for Thursday night football. Kick off is set for 5:30 PM.

The Warriors will host West Point Friday evening with a 7:00 PM kickoff.

