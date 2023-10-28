Northampton tops Arcadia setting stage for ES District championship game

Despite the final score being 42-28, the Northampton Yellow Jackets and Arcadia Firebirds competed in an exciting football game Friday night. After going into half time with the Yellow Jackets ahead 22-20, the game continued back and forth and headed into the fourth quarter with the Yellow Jackets up 7. The Yellow Jackets pulled away with 3 unanswered touchdowns, with Quarterback Brock Leland, running back Tywone Sebastian and running back Jerry Sturgis all punching in touchdown runs.

WESR’s Kenny Walker chose two Yellow Jackets as the Subway Players of the Game. Sturgis finished with 108 yards rushing on 17 attempts and a touchdown. Elijah Hope was the second recipient, with nine carries for 101 yards and a rushing touchdown. Both Sturgis and Hope received a Subway gift card.

Yellow Jacket’s Quarterback Brock Leland was 3-3 passing on the night, with 63 yards and a touchdown pass to Jeremiah White. Sebastian added 9 runs for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Brandon Harmon and Jacob Hall were the bulk of the Firebirds offense Friday Night. Hall carried the ball 15 times for 86 yards and one touchdown, and was also 8 for 16 passing for 161 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Harmon had a yeoman’s performance, carrying the ball 13 times for 97 yards. Ronrico Bugg added a rushing and receiving touchdown and Curtis Lucy hauled in five catches for 128 yards, including an 80 yard touchdown from Hall.

Sturgis thanked his offensive line for the blocking up front all night.

“I thank my offensive line, they really blocked everything up,” he said. “I tried to do my best to make up for last week.”

With the win, the Yellow Jackets set themselves up for a Eastern Shore District game at home against the Nandua Warriors which will decide this year’s Eastern Shore District Champion. Game time is at 7:00 PM and the game will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR.

Walker asked Sturgis about his mind set going into the big game against Nandua this coming Friday night.

“To attack, to attack, to attack, to attack. Run the ball down their throats. And win,” he said.