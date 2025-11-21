Northampton to host Region 1A Semifinals tonight

By Luke Brankley

The Northampton Yellow Jackets will take the field at home on Friday night as they host the Rappahannock Raiders in the Region 1A semi-finals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Eastville. The Yellow Jackets come in as the 2nd seed with a record of 10-1 on the season and the Raiders come in as the 3rd seed with a 9-2 record.

The game will be broadcast by Kenny & Duane Walker live on 103.3 FM WESR. This week’s game is brought to you by Onancock Building Supply, Bart Holland State Farm Insurance, Eastern Shore Rural Health, Ward’s Tires, Bundick Well & Pump Company, Moore’s Portable Solutions, Exmore Diner and Bojangles who sponsors our Player of the Game.

