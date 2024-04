The Northampton Girls Tennis Team improved to 5-1 on the season defeating West Point 7-2 on Wednesday on Senior night.

Singles winners were Ava Purvis, Laiba Chattha, Kimaya Warren, Ambrosia Walker and Sophie Tayloe. Doubles winners were Ava Purvis/Laiba Chattha and Ambrosia Walker/Adele Davie.

The Jackets return to action on Monday evening against Matthews.

