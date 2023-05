The Northampton Yellow Jackets Girls tennis team was victorious on the road at West Point Monday night 5-4.

Ava Purvis was victorious in her singles match 8-4, as was Ryann Flournoy who won 8-0.

Purvis and Laiba Chattha were successful in their doubles match, winning 8-5.

Laiba Chattha lost a grueling singles match in the tiebreak.

Bianca Garza and Adreona Amicucci lost a heartbreaker doubles match in the tiebreak as well.

The next match is Wednesday at home vs Mathews.