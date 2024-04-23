Northampton Tennis defeats Middlesex

The Northampton Girls Tennis Team moved to 4-1 on the season defeating Middlesex 5-3-1 on Monday. Singles winners were Ava Purvis, Kimaya Warren and Adele Devia. Doubles winners were Ava Purvis/Laiba Chattha and Jackie Alvarado/Kimaya Warren. The doubles team of Ambrosia Walker/Sophie Tayloe were tied when the match was called for darkness. Congrats to all the ladies for playing a hard fought match!

The Yellow Jackets next host West Point in Eastville on April 24th at 4pm for Seniors night.

.