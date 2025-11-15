Northampton storms past Colonial Beach 43–8, advances to Region A semifinal

Northampton wasted no time in Friday’s Region A quarterfinal, racing to a 35–0 halftime lead and cruising past No. 7 Colonial Beach 43–8 at Hamilton Field.

The No. 2 Yellow Jackets scored on their first offensive snap when Jeremiah White ripped a 25-yard touchdown run. White added a 34-yard score later in the first quarter, and defensive back Antoine White intercepted a pass to set up short fields as Northampton controlled possession.

Elijah Hope ran for two touchdowns, a five yard scamper in the first quarter and a 33-yard cut-back with 16 seconds left in the half following a blocked punt. Jacoby Williams powered in from a yard out to cap another first-half drive. Kicker Sebastian Mayorga was perfect on five first-half PATs.

Northampton opened the third quarter with a 47-yard march that ended in an 11-yard touchdown by Kaidn Davis. A bobbled PAT snap turned into a two-point conversion when Jeremiah White carried it in for a 43–0 lead.

Northampton is now 10-1 on the season and will host 3rd ranked Rappahannock High School next week in the Region A semifinal of the Class 1 football playoffs. The winner of that game will advance to the Region A Championship, likely to face top-seeded Essex High School the following week.