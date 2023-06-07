Girls Soccer

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets hosted Altavista on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 1A state tournament. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 10 to 0. Jacky Santos Maldonado had 3 assists and 4 goals in the game. Edith Palacio and Vanessa Mateo each scored a goal. Johanna Molina had 1 assist and 2 goals. Lizeth Panuco had a goal in the game.

The Lady Yellow Jackets will now play in the semi finals on Friday at 11am at Spartan Field in Roanoke. The Lady Yellow Jackets opponent will be Eastern Montgomery High School, whose record this year is 20-0.

Boys Soccer

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted Franklin on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 1A state tournament and also came away victorious by a score of 6 to 0. Goals were scored by Kevin Maldonado, Thomas Dix, Luke Jones, and 2 from Diego Montalvo. Kevin Maldonado, and Sebastian Mayorga had assists in the game.

The Yellow Jackets will now play in the semi finals on Friday at 3pm at Spartan Field in Roanoke. The Yellow Jackets’ opponent will be Galax High School whose record this year is 20-0-1.

The Arcadia Firebirds fell to Clarke County on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2A state tournament 4 to 2. The Firebirds finished their season with a 11-4-1 record.

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled on Tuesday to play Central Lunenburg to play in the quarterfinals of the 1A softball state tournament. The Lady Ponies lost the game by a score of 7 to 0. The Ponies could only manage 4 hits in the game. Caitlyn McPherson went 2-3 at the plate with a double. Allie Bell went 1-3 with a triple in the game and Maddie Farrell went 1-2 at the plate.

Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the loss. She pitched 6 innings, giving up 7 runs on 10 hits while striking out 6 batters. With the loss, the Lady Ponies finished the season 14-5 and region 1A runners-up.