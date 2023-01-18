The 2023 Fred Diem/Scott Miles Memorial Wrestling Tournament was held Saturday at Northampton High School in Eastville.

First place as a team was Norview with Northampton coming in 2nd place out of 8 teams. Nandua finished in 6th and Arcadia was 8th.

Placing for Northampton:

150lbs James Applegate 1st

165lbs Tanner Feltes 1st

190lbs Jerry Sturgis 1st

285lbs Devon Johnson 1st

215lbs Gibson Hubbard 2nd

120lbs Isreal Birch 3rd

Nandua:

106lbs Dylan Padgett 1st

113lbs Arnoldson Destine 2nd

126lbs Grayson Ford 2nd

144lbs Colin Ford 2nd

150lbs Roque Vicente-Gomez 2nd

Arcadia:

113lbs Winchino Verdieu 1st