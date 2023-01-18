The 2023 Fred Diem/Scott Miles Memorial Wrestling Tournament was held Saturday at Northampton High School in Eastville.
First place as a team was Norview with Northampton coming in 2nd place out of 8 teams. Nandua finished in 6th and Arcadia was 8th.
Placing for Northampton:
150lbs James Applegate 1st
165lbs Tanner Feltes 1st
190lbs Jerry Sturgis 1st
285lbs Devon Johnson 1st
215lbs Gibson Hubbard 2nd
120lbs Isreal Birch 3rd
Nandua:
106lbs Dylan Padgett 1st
113lbs Arnoldson Destine 2nd
126lbs Grayson Ford 2nd
144lbs Colin Ford 2nd
150lbs Roque Vicente-Gomez 2nd
Arcadia:
113lbs Winchino Verdieu 1st