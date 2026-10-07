Northampton, Nandua and Broadwater win in Tuesday night volleyball action

It was another busy day of volleyball action across the Eastern Shore, with Northampton, Nandua, and Broadwater all picking up victories.

Northampton 3, Chincoteague 2

Northampton and Chincoteague battled through a competitive five-set match, with the Yellow Jackets coming away with the 3-2 victory. Northampton will travel to Nandua on Thursday for another key matchup, while Chincoteague will travel to Arcadia on Thursday.

Nandua 3, Arcadia 0

Nandua earned a straight-set victory over Arcadia, defeating the Firebirds 3-0. The Warriors will be back on their home court Thursday when they host Northampton. Arcadia has a quick turnaround, traveling to Snow Hill on Wednesday.

Broadwater 3, Hampton Christian 0

Broadwater also recorded a sweep, defeating Hampton Christian 3-0. The Vikings will return to action Friday when they take on Gateway Christian.

Upcoming Matches

Wednesday: Arcadia at Snow Hill

Thursday: Northampton at Nandua

Chincoteague at Arcadia

Friday: Broadwater vs. Gateway Christian