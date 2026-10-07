Northampton, Nandua and Broadwater win in Tuesday night volleyball action

October 7, 2026
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Local Sports
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It was another busy day of volleyball action across the Eastern Shore, with Northampton, Nandua, and Broadwater all picking up victories.

Northampton 3, Chincoteague 2
Northampton and Chincoteague battled through a competitive five-set match, with the Yellow Jackets coming away with the 3-2 victory. Northampton will travel to Nandua on Thursday for another key matchup, while Chincoteague will travel to Arcadia on Thursday.

Nandua 3, Arcadia 0
Nandua earned a straight-set victory over Arcadia, defeating the Firebirds 3-0. The Warriors will be back on their home court Thursday when they host Northampton. Arcadia has a quick turnaround, traveling to Snow Hill on Wednesday.

Broadwater 3, Hampton Christian 0
Broadwater also recorded a sweep, defeating Hampton Christian 3-0. The Vikings will return to action Friday when they take on Gateway Christian.

Upcoming Matches

Wednesday: Arcadia at Snow Hill

Thursday: Northampton at Nandua

Chincoteague at Arcadia

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

Friday: Broadwater vs. Gateway Christian

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October 7, 2026, 8:57 am
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