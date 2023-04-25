Members of the Northampton Marching Band marching through the judging area

Drum Major and Senior Miranda Long holding the first place following the awards ceremony

Members of the colorguard section marching through the judging area



This past weekend the members of the Northampton Marching Band participated in the Music in the Parks Competition at Heritage High School and Busch Gardens. The marching band earned first place in the Marching Band I Category (50 or less members) with an Excellent Rating. The group earned praise in many areas being judged including a perfect score in the Individual Presentation-Visual Performance where judges were looking at individual members throughout the ensemble on their marching ability, posture and instrument control.

Congratulations to our students in the Northampton Marching Band.

.