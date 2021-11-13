The Northampton Yellow Jackets looked like they may advance in the playoffs this year but that dream ended with a fourth quarter loss Friday night at Eastville against West Point . The first half was a score-fest with 64 points scored by the halftime. The second half was mostly Northampton but the Jackets were one first down away in the fourth quarter of being able to put the game away but that didn’t happen. Northampton gave the ball back to the Pointers late in the fourth quarter and the Pointers scored making the final score West Point 41-Northampton 37. The Pointers will advance in the playoffs and visit Essex next weekend.