Northampton Lady Track wins Region 1A Championship, boys take 2nd; Coates & Tankard named Athletes of Year

February 20, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Image

The Northampton High School indoor track and field teams turned in a dominant performance at the Region 1A Championships, with the girls capturing the regional title and the boys finishing as runner-up.

The Lady Yellow Jackets claimed the Region 1A Championship with a first-place finish and 123 total points.

Rylee Coates
Rylee Coates

Leading the charge was Rylee Coates, who was named Region 1A Girls Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year after scoring an impressive 56.5 points. Coates delivered first-place finishes in the pole vault, long jump, high jump, 55-meter hurdles and 55-meter dash. She also placed third in the 4×400-meter relay and fourth in the shot put, showcasing versatility across sprinting, jumping and field events.

Additional top performances for the girls included:

Broadwater Academy

• Amelie Rutschow — 4th, 500 meters
• Ashby Hernandez — 7th, 500 meters
• Renniah Rono — 4th, 1,000 meters
• Scarlette Gallimore — 3rd, 1,600 meters; 1st, 3,200 meters
• Brelyn Coates — 3rd, 55-meter hurdles; 2nd, pole vault; 7th, long jump
• Chloe Fisher — 7th, shot put

Relay results included:

• 4×200-meter relay — 3rd (Chloe Fisher, ZyNajah Beckett, Crystal Boles, Brelyn Coates)
• 4×400-meter relay — 3rd (Crystal Boles, Rylee Coates, Amelie Rutschow, Renniah Rono)
• 4×800-meter relay — 1st (Izabella CuevasRodriguez, Renniah Rono, Ashby Hernandez, Amelie Rutschow)

On the boys side, the Yellow Jackets finished second overall with 89 points to earn Region 1A Runner-Up honors.

Mark Tankard was named Region 1A Boys Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year after contributing 31.5 points. Tankard captured first-place finishes in the long jump, high jump and triple jump, and also placed third as part of the 4×200-meter relay team.

Other strong performances for the boys included:

• Charles Hope — 7th, 300-meter dash
• Hudson Taylor — 3rd, 500 meters
• Tourean Sunskins — 4th, 500 meters
• Camron Hall Wimber — 2nd, high jump
• Kingston Thomas — 6th, long jump
• Fernando Palacio — 3rd, pole vault
• Daniel Brown — 4th, shot put

Mark Tankard
Mark Tankard

Relay results included:

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

• 4×200-meter relay — 3rd (Charles Hope, Amir Gholson, Camron Hall Wimber, Mark Tankard)
• 4×400-meter relay — 1st (Amin, Kingston Thomas, Kendrick Collins, Hudson Taylor)
• 4×800-meter relay — 2nd (Camron Hall Wimber, Amir Gholson, Kendrick Collins, Hudson Taylor)

Head Coach Oliver Bennett was named Region 1A Girls Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year for the 2025–26 season, recognized for leading the girls team to the regional championship.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 20, 2026, 7:46 am
Mist
SE
Mist
45°F
7 mph
Apparent: 41°F
Pressure: 1006 mb
Humidity: 100%
Winds: 7 mph SE
Windgusts: 36 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:46 am
Sunset: 5:46 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

Member of the

esva chamber