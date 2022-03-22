Northampton High School finished the season on a good note.  The VHSL Class 2 Region A Indoor Track and Field Championships was held at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton.  The results were as follows:

Girls

55 meter dash – Petyon Sayers   2nd place 7.99

500 meter dash – Lucy Lusk    3rd place 1:23.76

55 meter hurdles – Jerniya Chandler  9th place  13.06

4x200Relay – Payton Sayers, Miracle Brandon, Ryan Jones, Lucy Lusk    5thplace 4:45.18

Pole Vault – Lucy Lusk   3rd place 6’6”

Boys

55 meter dash – Kweli Marrow   9th place 7.11

Ron Rico Bugg 10th place 7.14

500 meter dash – Jose Garcia  23rd place1:29.31

Willis Washington 27th place 1:34.37

ZiQuan Harris 29th place 1:40.76

4×200 Relay Kweli Marrow, Ron Rico Bugg, Jose Garcia, Jordon White   5th place 1:45.18

4×400 Relay Kweli Marrow, Ron Rico Bugg, Jose Garcia, Jordon White   9th place 4:42.48

Pole Vault – James Applegate 1st place 8’6”

Long Jump James Applegate 7th place 18’5 3/4”

Triple Jump – James Applegate 6th place 35’8”

Shot Put – Devon Johnson 21st place 29’3”

VHSL Class 1-2 Combined Indoor State Track and Field Championship Liberty University

55 meter dash – 9th place   Peyton Sayers 7.86

Pole Vault – 9th place  Lucy Lusk 7’0”

500 Meter dash – 3rd place Lucy Lusk 1:22.97

Eastern Shore Community Services Board