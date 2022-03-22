Northampton High School finished the season on a good note. The VHSL Class 2 Region A Indoor Track and Field Championships was held at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton. The results were as follows:

Girls

55 meter dash – Petyon Sayers 2nd place 7.99

500 meter dash – Lucy Lusk 3rd place 1:23.76

55 meter hurdles – Jerniya Chandler 9th place 13.06

4x200Relay – Payton Sayers, Miracle Brandon, Ryan Jones, Lucy Lusk 5thplace 4:45.18

Pole Vault – Lucy Lusk 3rd place 6’6”

Boys

55 meter dash – Kweli Marrow 9th place 7.11

Ron Rico Bugg 10th place 7.14

500 meter dash – Jose Garcia 23rd place1:29.31

Willis Washington 27th place 1:34.37

ZiQuan Harris 29th place 1:40.76

4×200 Relay Kweli Marrow, Ron Rico Bugg, Jose Garcia, Jordon White 5th place 1:45.18

4×400 Relay Kweli Marrow, Ron Rico Bugg, Jose Garcia, Jordon White 9th place 4:42.48

Pole Vault – James Applegate 1st place 8’6”

Long Jump James Applegate 7th place 18’5 3/4”

Triple Jump – James Applegate 6th place 35’8”

Shot Put – Devon Johnson 21st place 29’3”

VHSL Class 1-2 Combined Indoor State Track and Field Championship Liberty University

55 meter dash – 9th place Peyton Sayers 7.86

Pole Vault – 9th place Lucy Lusk 7’0”

500 Meter dash – 3rd place Lucy Lusk 1:22.97