Northampton High School finished the season on a good note. The VHSL Class 2 Region A Indoor Track and Field Championships was held at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton. The results were as follows:
Girls
55 meter dash – Petyon Sayers 2nd place 7.99
500 meter dash – Lucy Lusk 3rd place 1:23.76
55 meter hurdles – Jerniya Chandler 9th place 13.06
4x200Relay – Payton Sayers, Miracle Brandon, Ryan Jones, Lucy Lusk 5thplace 4:45.18
Pole Vault – Lucy Lusk 3rd place 6’6”
Boys
55 meter dash – Kweli Marrow 9th place 7.11
Ron Rico Bugg 10th place 7.14
500 meter dash – Jose Garcia 23rd place1:29.31
Willis Washington 27th place 1:34.37
ZiQuan Harris 29th place 1:40.76
4×200 Relay Kweli Marrow, Ron Rico Bugg, Jose Garcia, Jordon White 5th place 1:45.18
4×400 Relay Kweli Marrow, Ron Rico Bugg, Jose Garcia, Jordon White 9th place 4:42.48
Pole Vault – James Applegate 1st place 8’6”
Long Jump James Applegate 7th place 18’5 3/4”
Triple Jump – James Applegate 6th place 35’8”
Shot Put – Devon Johnson 21st place 29’3”
VHSL Class 1-2 Combined Indoor State Track and Field Championship Liberty University
55 meter dash – 9th place Peyton Sayers 7.86
Pole Vault – 9th place Lucy Lusk 7’0”
500 Meter dash – 3rd place Lucy Lusk 1:22.97