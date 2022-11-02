Top: Keira Allen, Devin Allen (coach), Liz Jones (coach), Peyton Sayers (senior), Allison Tittermary, TaNyah Tankard, Lyeric Brickhouse, Ryan Jones, Cathy Doughty (head coach). Middle: Johana Hauczozon Molina, Jacqueline Santos-Maldonado (senior), Mariah Matthews (senior) Caroline Casey, Lucy Lusk. bottom: Jada Crockett (senior).

Northampton Girls Volleyball hosted Lancaster Tuesday in regional quarter final play and won in three straight sets.

The Lady Jackets will be traveling on Thursday for a semi final match against the winner of the King & Queen and Middlesex match.

Northampton clinched the district title, going undefeated in district play.