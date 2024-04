The Northampton Girls Tennis Team improved to 6-1 on the season defeating Mathews 5-4 on Monday afternoon.

Singles winners were Ava Purvis 7-6 (7-1 ), 3-6, 13-11 for the third set tiebreak, Laiba Chattha 6-1, 6-0, Ryan Flournoy 6-2, 2-6, 12-10 for the third set tiebreak. Doubles winners were Ava Purvis/Laiba Chattha and Sophie Tayloe/Renniah Runo. Congrats to the Lady Jackets Tennis team!

The Yellow Jackets next match is next Monday on the road at Rappahannock.

.