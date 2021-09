The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Windsor Dukes last night in football. The Yellow Jackets prevailed by a score of 35 to 0. With the win, the Yellow Jackets moved to 3-1 on the season.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to Snow Hill to take on the Eagles last night. The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 56 to 24. With the loss, the Firebirds fall to 0-4 on the season.

Saturday

Broadwater at Chincoteague 11am

.