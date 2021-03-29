Northampton High School fell in their final regular season game Friday night to West Point 47-21.

Dustin Splawn led the Yellow Jackets with 23 carries for 127 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Splawn also added 6.5 tackles on defense.

Quarterback Liam Flynn threw for 54 yards and one interception. Flynn’s favorite target was Alex Courtney who had three receptions for 25 yards.

The Yellow Jackets Wyatt Anderson contributed on defense with 5 solo tackles.

The Northampton Football team will be returning to Hamilton Field on Friday, April 2, 2021 to face Northumberland in the opening round of the State Playoffs. Kickoff is 7pm and the game will be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR.