Northampton falls in Region A Semifinal

Northampton’s season came to a disappointing end Friday night as the Yellow Jackets fell 55–18 to Rappahannock in the Region A semifinals at Hamilton Field.

The Jackets, who entered the night 10–1 after winning their first playoff win in 30 years, struggled from the start. A red-zone stall, two false starts on fourth-and-short, and three first-half fumbles repeatedly halted promising drives. Defensively, Northampton couldn’t contain Rappahannock’s backfield, giving up multiple long scoring runs and allowing 34 points before halftime, more than they had surrendered in any first half this season.

Northampton briefly found rhythm, cutting the deficit to 20–14 behind rushing scores from Jeremiah White and strong runs by Khaidn Davis and Elijah Hope. But each surge was followed by a costly mistake, including a fumble that led to an immediate Rappahannock touchdown.

The second half delivered another blow when starting quarterback Lucas Kindt exited with a head injury, forcing White to move under center and limiting the offense. Though the Jackets continued to run the ball effectively, turnovers and stalled drives left little chance for a comeback.

Northampton finishes the season 10–2, with a historic playoff win and one of the best records in program history. The loss ends high school football for another year on the Shore.