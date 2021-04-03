Eastern Shore football officially ended Friday night in Eastville as the Northampton Yellow Jackets fell to the Northumberland Indians 46-12.

Self-inflicted mistakes plagued the Yellow Jackets in the first half and the Indians went into half time up 26-0.

In the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets offense showed a spark with two back to back touchdown drives. The first was capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Quarterback Liam Flynn and, on the first play from scrimmage on the following drive, running back Dustin Splawn scored on a 60-yard touchdown run.

Unfortunately, the Indians Cam Seldon proved too much for the Yellow Jackets defense, scoring on multiple long touchdown runs.

Splawn did yeoman’s work for the Yellow Jackets offense, carrying the ball 23 times for 192 yards and the one touchdown.

Flynn ran the ball 5 times for 18 yards and one touchdown and was 1 for 2 passing with one interception.

The game marks the final in the shortened spring season that featured only two football teams playing on the Eastern Shore due to COVID-19.

